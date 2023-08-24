MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces felony charges after he allegedly stabbed his uncle in the head earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Pierre Barthelemy, 23, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents acquired by FOX 2, police responded to an altercation in Maplewood city limits on Aug. 16, 2023 and learned of the stabbing. Upon arrival, they found a man who suffered a cut to his head from a knife.

Police later found Barthelemy with blood on his hand and recovered a knife suspected in the stabbing. The investigation later revealed the victim stabbed was Barthelemy’s uncle.

“While escalating from an argument to physical violence is always a bad idea and usually a crime, it’s particularly unfortunate when we turn on our own family,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Barthelemy could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison over his charges.