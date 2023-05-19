ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is behind bars after he was recently accused of stalking his estranged wife and drunkenly crashing into her car.

Prosecutors have charged Diing Kacgor, 43, with domestic assault, armed criminal action, DWI and stalking in the investigation.

According to investigators from the Chesterfield Police Department, Kacgor became upset when his wife told him she wanted a divorce. Around May 13, he reportedly placed a tracking device on her vehicle and followed her, first to the Delmar Loop, then later to Chesterfield.

Eventually, he made contact with his wife while both were in traffic and told her to pull over. She refused and changed direction in an attempt to avoid him.

Police say Kacgor then crashed his car into the rear of here car while he was speeding and she was stopped at a red light. The crash happened near Olive Boulevard and Swingley Ridge Road in Chesterfield. Both Kacgor and his estranged wife ended up hospitalized from their injuries.

Police later questioned Kacgor and noticed some clues of intoxication. He reportedlu admitted to officers that he consumed three beers and three shots of vodka prior to crashing into his wife’s vehicle. He also admitted that he placed a tracking device on his wife’s vehicle and was following her.

“People need to move on peaceably when a relationship is ending, not stalk and drunkenly assault the person who is leaving them,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Those who commit these kinds of acts and reckless behavior will be held accountable in St. Louis County.”

Kacgor is currently jailed in St. Louis County on a $150,000 cash-only bond If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 35 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.