ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities recently arrested a St. Louis County man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s dog and beating her.

Prosecutors have charged Joey Foster, 49, with a felony for stealing an animal and a misdemeanor for fourth-degree assault.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the victim contacted Berkeley police in June to report that someone entered her home unlawfully and took her dog. After that, she reportedly received a text from Foster that he had the dog.

Investigators say he eventually returned the dog to the victim, but at one point repeatedly struck her in the head. The victims experienced “various symptoms,” per court documents, which also state the victim and Foster were previously involved in a romantic relationship.

Foster was recently released from jail on a personal recognizance bond, per Missouri court records. He has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for August 17.