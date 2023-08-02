ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man faces up to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to pandemic loan fraud.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Cecil Jones, 41, appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to unlawful transfer of an identification document.

According to court documents, Jones filed a fraudulent application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan on July 25, 2020, to the Small Business Administration. The application had Jones’ name but purposefully wrong Social Security number, and a picture of Jones holding a fake Missouri driver’s license. That license had Jones’ first name spelled “Cecill.”

The SBA ultimately approved the fraudulent application, and deposited $149,000 into a Regions Bank account owned and controlled by Jones.

Jones will be sentenced on Nov. 6. In additional to prison, he faces a $250,000 fine and will be ordered to repay the money.