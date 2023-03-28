ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to sexually abusing and impregnating a minor while she was in foster care.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Edward Wiseman, 43, pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor, and solicitation of child pornography.

Wiseman told the court he’d been sexually abusing the victim for years, and admitted to getting her pregnant when she was just 14. After she was placed in foster care, he’d send her naked photos of himself and requested pictures of her in return. He also met her to have sex when she was 16.

Prosecutors said Wiseman also lied to investigators when he was initially questioned about raping and impregnating the girl.

The victim’s younger sister told police Wiseman sexually abused her, too, though prosecutors note Wiseman denies those allegations.

Investigators later discovered child pornography on Wiseman’s phone.

Wiseman will be sentenced on Aug. 4. He faces between 10 years to life imprisonment for coercion, and five to 20 years on the child porn charge.

In addition to the federal case, Wiseman is facing charges for statutory rape and statutory sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court.