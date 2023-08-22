ST. LOUIS – A Bel Ridge man appeared in federal court on Tuesday and admitted stealing cigarettes or cash from local QuikTrip stores on five occasions.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Terrence Gleason, 52, robbed three stores while brandishing or indicating he had a firearm.

The robberies happened between Dec. 5, 2021, and Dec. 12, 2021, at the following stores:

QuikTrip located at 9099 Natural Bridge in Bel Ridge (three separate times)

QuikTrip located at 5909 Howdershell in Hazelwood

QuikTrip located at 11150 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann

Gleason pleaded guilty to three robbery charges and two counts of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Gleason will be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024. He faces a mandatory five-year sentence on the first firearm charge, which will run consecutive to the other charges. The second charge carries a minimum sentence of seven years in prison. Each robbery charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.