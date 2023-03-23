ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted defrauding customers of a big box home improvement store of more than a million dollars.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Michael Burrus, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of bank fraud.

Burrus told the court that between April 2020 and November 2021, he and others obtained stolen personal information from Lowe’s business customers, including names, telephone numbers, addresses, and credit card numbers. Burrus and his compatriots used that information to access the businesses’ credit card accounts, and made purchases from said accounts.

Prosecutors said Burrus cost those customers approximately $1.6 million.

Burrus will be sentenced on June 29. Each charge carries up to a 30-year sentence and a million-dollar fine. He’ll also be ordered to repay the money.