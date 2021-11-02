St. Louis County man admits to driving across state lines for sex with Illinois minor

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old appeared in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to charges he crossed state lines with an underage girl for the purposes of having sex with that child.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Wesley Kimble admitted to meeting the victim on a dating site in the fall of 2019. The two exchanged messages, many of them sexual in nature.

In Dec. 2019, Kimble drove from St. Louis County to Springfield, Illinois and picked up the girl, with the intent of bringing her back to Missouri for sex.

Kimble admitted to providing the victim with drugs and having sex with her once they arrived at his apartment in St. Louis County.

A federal grand jury previously indicted Kimble for interstate transport of a minor for engaging in illicit sexual conduct.