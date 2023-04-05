ST. LOUIS – A tax preparer from St. Louis County admitted to preparing at least 23 fraudulent tax returns, creating losses of more than half a million dollars.

Darius D. Cobb, 51, of Jennings, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

According to a plea agreement, Cobb included false information in at least 23 of 200-plus tax returns he prepared between 2017 and 2018. Some of the false information in those returns included fake W-2 forms with false wages and withholdings, false Schedule C forms and false claims for the American Opportunity Credit.

In one instance, Cobb reportedly included a business loss of more than $14,000 for one taxpayer, even though the taxpayer was not a business owner. The total losses were around $517,000.

Cobb is expected to be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to three years in prison and $250,000 in fines. He will also pay restitution to the IRS.