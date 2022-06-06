ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man admitted on Thursday that he sold the fentanyl that killed a pregnant woman in 2018.

Raymond Blankenship, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to distributing fentanyl. In a plea agreement, he admitted that he sold fentanyl capsules to a St. Louis County woman on Sept. 17, 2018. Later that day, she died of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The two agreed to meet up via Facebook messages. The Eastern District of Missouri’s U.S. Attorney’s Office said Blankenship told the woman “he was out of the painkiller Percocet but would call someone else to see if they had any drugs.”

Following the woman’s death, St. Louis County Police detectives posed as the woman and arranged to buy more fentanyl from Blankenship. When he arrived for the meeting, police attempted to arrest him. He then ran away “and swallowed some of the capsules containing fentanyl.

He was indicted on June 23, 2021. He will be sentenced in September.