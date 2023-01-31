FLORISSANT, Mo. — A suspect wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation.

Mudd is a suspect in many thefts between December 2022 and January 2023. Police say he confessed to stealing from locations in Florissant, Hazelwood, and Ladue in St. Louis County. He was arrested Monday in Overland.

Mudd is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Florissant detectives are working with area police to close all the theft cases involving this suspect.