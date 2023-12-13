ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed a stolen car during a high-speed pursuit over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Micah Loggins, 23, with three felonies in connection with the investigation.

The pursuit happened Sunday after authorities received a tip that linked Loggins to several recent vehicle thefts and burglaries at car dealerships.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, detectives responded to an apartment building in north St. Louis County and noticed a BMW vehicle with a fake Nebraska license plate. The vehicle was running, and Loggins was reportedly in the driver’s seat.

Court documents state that detectives tried to use a tire deflation device as Loggins attempted to leave the scene. Loggins “fled, drove on the wrong side of the road, ran a stop sign, and traveled through two red lights,” while also speeding through a residential neighborhood, per court documents.

As a pursuit emerged, Loggins reportedly struck another parked vehicle, lost control of the BMW and struck a tree. He allegedly tried to run away after the crash, but was stopped by police shortly after.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators say there was also a loaded pistol, three cell phones, and large bags of suspected marijuana in the BMW at the time of Loggins’ arrest. In a follow-up interview with police, Loggins allegedly claimed that he bought the BMW recently from a friend for $4,000.

Loggins is jailed in St. Louis County on a $75,000 cash-only bond, charged with tampering, resisting arrest, and property damage exceeding $1,000.

“I hope this successful investigation and issuing of criminal charges show the public that we are all taking the epidemic of car theft and reckless flight from the police seriously and doing everything we can to hold offenders accountable,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also assisted St. Louis-area authorities in the investigation.

If convicted, Loggins could face up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.