ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces felony charges after he reportedly shot at his family members earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Raven Chatman, 30, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators say the shooting unfolded on June 16 at a home in the 6800 block of Woodhurst Drive when Chatman became angered at a family member. Police say he pulled out a pistol and pointed a a pistol at two family members, shooting at one.

After that, Chatman allegedly got into his car, drove to the police station and admitted to firing a shot. He also admitted to being intoxicated. Police say his BAC was almost three times the legal limit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Firearms have no place in a family argument,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Chatman could face up to 15 years in prison for each charge and fines of $10,000.