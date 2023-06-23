ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces felony charges after he reportedly shot at his family members earlier this month.
Prosecutors have charged Raven Chatman, 30, with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Investigators say the shooting unfolded on June 16 at a home in the 6800 block of Woodhurst Drive when Chatman became angered at a family member. Police say he pulled out a pistol and pointed a a pistol at two family members, shooting at one.
After that, Chatman allegedly got into his car, drove to the police station and admitted to firing a shot. He also admitted to being intoxicated. Police say his BAC was almost three times the legal limit.
“Firearms have no place in a family argument,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
If convicted, Chatman could face up to 15 years in prison for each charge and fines of $10,000.