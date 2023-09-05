ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces a felony charge after he allegedly slammed a woman’s head into a door during a domestic dispute over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Corey Irvin, 29, with second-degree domestic assault in the case. Investigators say the victim is the mother of Irvin’s child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the incident unfolded during a dispute Sunday at a home in St. John, Missouri. Irvin reportedly began screaming at the victim and slammed her head against an interior door.

Per court documents, the victim’s phone was also destroyed during the dispute, and she tried to call police through her vehicle. She suffered bleeding and other undisclosed injuries.

“Domestic violence will not be tolerated in St. Louis County. If you are a victim, please come forward to seek support and justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Police issued a warrant for Irvin’s arrest on Monday and he is scheduled for a confined arraignment docket hearing on Tuesday.

If convicted, Irvin could spend up to seven years in prison and face fines up to $10,000.