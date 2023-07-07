ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces felony charges in a child kidnapping case that sparked an AMBER Alert on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Charlie Hodges, 24, with child kidnapping and stealing a motor vehicle in the investigation.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol activated an AMBER Alert for a child believed to be abducted out of Breckenridge Hills.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a child less than 14 years old was sitting inside his parents’ car at Raul’s Auto Sales on St. Charles Rock Road and waiting for his family. During that time, Hodges reportedly entered the vehicle and took off.

Investigators say the child repeatedly asked Hodges where they were going, but didn’t get an answer. Later on, the child was located safe outside a business in Creve Coeur.

Police later tracked the stolen car and found it outside Hodges’ home. Per court documents, Hodges told police that he planned to purchase the vehicle and take the child home, although he admitted that he did not know where the child lived. Police also found Hodges in possession of a white powdery substance.

“The kidnapping of a child is the stuff of nightmares and one of the crimes we take most seriously,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Thanks to fast thinking and cooperation between the family and police, this child was reunited with his family.”

If convicted, Hodges could face up to life in prison. He is currently jailed in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash-only bond.