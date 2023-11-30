ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man faces felony charges in connection with fentanyl-related deaths of two twins earlier this year.

Authorities arrested Jesse Charleston, 33, of Florissant, on Wednesday amid the investigation. He is accused of selling fentanyl that killed one customer and his twin brother.

A federal indictment alleges that Charleston sold fentanyl on March 21 that proved fatal to the buyer. It also says Charleston sold fentanyl on March 27 in St. Charles County and possessed it that same day in St. Louis.

Investigators say the victim who bought fentanyl from Charleston brought it home and fatally overdosed, along with his twin brother.

Prosecutors have charged Charleston with distribution of fentanyl (resulting in death), distribution of fentanyl, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Charleston pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday. If convicted, Charleston could face anywhere from 20 years to life behind bars.