St. Louis County man charged with 3-year-old’s murder after children returned to home

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 21-year-old man faces murder charges after a 3-year-old died. He has been identified as Eli Taylor. Tevin Branom is also charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. This is not the first time he has been implicated in child abuse.

Police say that Branom was taking care of four children at a home in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail on October 7. Police and EMS were called to the home at around 5:00 pm and found a 3-year-old who was not breathing. The Taylor had some of his ribs broken and there was bruising on his body.

Taylor was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police say that Branom was unable to tell them why the child was injured. The cause of death was later determined to be abdominal trauma.

The children just returned to the home a month before Eli Taylor’s death. They were removed for 18 months because Branom was implicated in child abuse. The other three children are now in protective custody.

Branom is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond.