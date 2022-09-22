ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old man has been charged with the shooting death of his mother inside their Northwoods home.

Northwoods officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard just after 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. They found Christy Martin in the residence with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Martin was 50.

Police arrested Martin’s son, Tony Martin Jr., and requested assistance from St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives.

According to investigators, Martin Jr. was carrying a firearm with him in the home. The mother and son allegedly got into an argument while putting groceries away.

At one point, Martin touched her son’s arm to turn him around. When he turned to face his mother, Martin Jr. shot her.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Martin Jr. with one count of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.