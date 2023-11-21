ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man faces criminal charges in a child sex crimes case, citing “an act of God” amid the alleged misconduct.

Prosecutors have charged Donyae Andrews, 27, with child molestation and sexual misconduct in the investigation.

Authorities say Andrews was arrested after a situation on Nov. 18 in Maryland Heights and had been living at the home with the victim and her mother for an undisclosed amount of time.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, the victim went to use the restroom at home when she reportedly caught Andrews in the middle of a lewd act. Andrews allegedly left the bathroom naked and attempted several sex acts. The victim was able to push away and inform her mother, who quickly responded and swung a baton in Andrews’ direction, per court documents.

Authorities later arrested Andrews, who asserted there was “an act of God” during one discussion with an officer, according to the probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, Andrews could face up to four years and six months in prison and $11,000 in fines.