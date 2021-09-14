St. Louis County man claims winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. It was sold at the Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield. The ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, drawn on September 4.

The man claimed the prize on September 8 at the St. Louis regional office. This is the 35th Powerball ticket sold in Missouri this year to win a $50,000 prize.

The chances of winning $50,000 in the Powerball game is about one in 913,129. The chances of winning the entire jackpot are one in 292,201,338.