St. Louis County man claims winning $50,000 Powerball ticket

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. It was sold at the Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield. The ticket matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, drawn on September 4.

The man claimed the prize on September 8 at the St. Louis regional office. This is the 35th Powerball ticket sold in Missouri this year to win a $50,000 prize.

The chances of winning $50,000 in the Powerball game is about one in 913,129. The chances of winning the entire jackpot are one in 292,201,338.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News