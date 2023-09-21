ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A jury has convicted a St. Louis County man in the death of his wife, which happened before a planned divorce hearing in 2021.

Michael Oshia, 52, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the case.

Investigators say Oshia stabbed and killed his wife, Kimberly Oshia, on Dec. 29, 2021 in advance of a hearing in their divorce proceedings.

“A guilty verdict and life prison sentence will not bring Kimberly Oshia back to her loved ones, but we held her murderer accountable and hopefully this brings some closure to her surviving family members and loved ones,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Prosecutors say the first-degree murder charge should mean mandatory penalty of life in prison without eligibility for parole. Oshia is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 9.