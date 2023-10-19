ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A judge has convicted a St. Louis County man in a shooting death that followed an argument over cars.

Deonte Robinson, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Sean Waldon.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Waldon was entering his vehicle and planned to leave from the 9400 block of Miriam Avenue. At some point, he started arguing with Robinson over who had the faster vehicle, and it led to a physical fight. The encounter eventually ended with gunshots.

“We see too many arguments escalate into physical fights and too many physical confrontations escalate into gun violence. Sean Waldon should still be alive, and I can only hope this guilty verdict brings some peace to Sean’s family,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Overland Police Department investigated the case. Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.