ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Jurors convicted a St. Louis County man of sex crimes Thursday, years after several encounters with a minor.

Michael George Smith, 62, was found guilty on three counts of statutory sodomy. The crimes occurred in Overland between June 2012 and December 2015.

According to court documents, the victim was under 12 years old at the time of each crime. The victim testified in court that she didn’t want anyone else to suffer from similar experiences.

“This brave and resilient young woman took the stand and said she wanted her voice to be heard, and I thank this patient jury for hearing her,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I believe the prison sentence will put this pedophile out of harm’s way for the rest of his life.”

Smith, who was free on $150,000 bond, was taken into custody after jurors returned the verdict.

The jury has recommended 25 years of prison for each count. By statute, the sentences must run consecutively. Smith is expected to be sentenced on March 24.