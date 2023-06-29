ST. LOUIS – A federal jury convicted a Riverview, Missouri, man Wednesday for robbing a fast food restaurant where he once worked.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jonathan Davis, 24, will be sentenced later this year for his crimes.

The robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2021, at the Steak ‘N Shake located in the 9500 block of Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley.

Police and prosecutors said Davis entered the business, walked into the back office, pointed a gun at the owner, and demanded money. The owner later identified Davis as the robber.

Davis had worked at the Steak ‘N Shake approximately two months prior to the robbery.

Prosecutors said Davis had motive to commit the crime. He’d been evicted from his home and was living in an extended-stay hotel at the time of the robbery.

Shortly after the robbery, Davis began a five-day spending spree. He paid his rent, bought an iPhone, purchased a diamond ring for his girlfriend, paid her cell phone bill, and gave her cash. He was also scammed out of $1,000 while trying to buy a car online.

Davis was found guilty of robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.