ST. LOUIS – A jury has convicted a St. Louis County man on trial over a lengthy history of sex crimes.

Dominic Yocco, 22, was convicted of 16 counts of felony sex crimes involving nine victims from November 2016 to July 2018 in St. Louis County.

Yocco was on trial for many felony charges include first-degree rape, first-degree statutory rape, second-degree sodomy, and statutory sodomy with a person under 14 years old.

In three days of trial, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office called all nine victims and several other witnesses to testify. The St. Louis County Police detective who led the investigation, and a forensic interviewer from Children’s Advocacy Center, also testified about patterns of disclosure by rape victims. The testimony by the victims was the main evidence for each count.

During closing arguments Thursday, the jury rejected the defense’s argument that the victim testimony was not sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable and a claim that the victims were resentful ex-girlfriends.

“Only a jury could stop this predator, and our team thanks this jury for ensuring that he is removed from our community and can no longer prey on more vulnerable women,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney.

Yocco was previously out on bond living with his grandmother, but the court revoked Yokko’s bond and set no bond after he was taken into custody.