St. Louis County man drives over 1 million miles in his Volvo sedan

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A lot has changed since 1991, but Jim O’Shea’s car hasn’t. The St. Louis County man recently drove his Volvo 740 GLE past the million-mile mark.

“The good thing about this car is, it can’t get me in any trouble because it goes about 75 miles per hour tops,” said O’Shea.

Thirty years, two engines, and two transmissions later, the Swedish sedan still runs despite its rust.

“Never been in any accidents. Been hit by my wife three times in my driveway,” said O’Shea.

Looking back, Jim remembers catching heat for buying the car in the first place.

“My dad’s brother was running a Ford dealer, and he said you can only buy Fords. I brought this home, and he didn’t talk to me for a while. I said to him, ‘I guarantee you I will get a million miles out of this car, and I did,'” said O’Shea.

Friday on his way to work, Jim O’Shea became the million-mile man.

“It didn’t hit me until I thought about what I told my dad. Since he’s no longer with us, I couldn’t rub it in his face,” said O’Shea.

Sentimentality aside, he’s wondering if the miles and maintenance might pay off.

“Back when I purchased the car from West County Volvo, a guy rolled in with a 1961,” said O’Shea. “I don’t know the model number, but they flipped him the keys to a new car because he had a million miles. The light bulb went off in my head, if he can do it, I can do it. So, I did it!”

And with no signs, the car is closer to the junkyard than it may appear.

“Somebody wants to buy it? It’s for sale. It’s a ’91 with one mile on it. That’s what it says on the odometer right now,” said O’Shea.