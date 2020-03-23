St. Louis County man faces extradition to Bosnia on war crime charge

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has approved the extradition of a St. Louis County man to Bosnia, where he faces a war crime charge for allegedly raping a female prisoner.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen’s order on Friday won’t result in Adem Kostjerevac’s immediate extradition.

The final decision on extradition is up to the Secretary of State. The government of Bosnia-Herzegovina has accused Kostjerevac of raping a pregnant Serbian prisoner in 1992.

Kostjerevac was a military policeman at the time. He was indicted there in 2015 and a prosecutor sought an order to arrest him in April 2017.