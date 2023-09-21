CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is accused of using his job as an umpire at youth athletic organizations to meet underage children for the purposes of engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior.

According to a report filed by the Crestwood Police Department, investigators claim Zachary Barebo had sexual contact with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in June 2023. The Affton Athletic Association was employing Barebo at the time.

Barebo is accused of using Snapchat to communicate with both teenagers, which led to in-person physical contact. Those incidents took place inside Barebo’s vehicle in parking lots in Crestwood and unincorporated St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Barebo with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, three counts of fourth-degree child molestation – victim under 17, two counts of second-degree statutory rape, and five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Barebo was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators also learned Barebo had previously worked as an umpire for the Arnold Athletic Association.

Crestwood Police Chief Jonathon Williams is asking parents whose kids played sports in either venue to speak with their children. Anyone with additional information on the investigation can contact the Crestwood Police Department at 314-729-4800.