St. Louis County man on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Maryland Heights man will compete on an episode of Chopped tonight on the Food Network. Nico Shumpert graduated in 2007 from the Pattonville School District. Administrators are big fans and want you to know that the show airs at 8:00 pm in the Central timezone.

Shumpert visited Pattonville High School in 2018 to give a cooking demonstration. The school calls him a private chef and culinary influencer. The pictures attached to this article are from the visit to culinary arts students in Tracie Olson’s class.

Nico Shumpert posted this Facebook status update Monday:

“It’s going down tomorrow!! Tune in to @foodnetwork #Chopped at 9pm ET/PT and watch me go head to head with these amazing chefs! I’ve always wanted to compete on #Chopped so this was definitely one for the books.”

This statement is from an August Facebook post:

“I’m super excited to share that I competed on Food Network “Chopped” earlier this year. My episode will air Tuesday, September 14th at 9pm ET/PT. I’ve always been a huge fan of the show and now after actually competing, I can honestly say I have a new respect for each and every person who’s ever competed. It was intense but so much fun! Can’t wait for y’all to see how it went down. S/o to crew and everybody at Food Network who helped make this happen. ✊🏽🤙🏽”