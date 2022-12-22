ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis County man Thursday to 20 years in prison for a scheme to sell fentanyl.

Anthony “Peta Man” Caldwell, 27, was one of 11 people who sold a lot of fentanyl in the St. Louis area as part of a plot that started in January 2018.

According to court records, Caldwell also shot a woman in her car with a semi-automatic rifle on Interstate 70 in St. Louis on April 30, 2019. This action caused the FBI to start an investigation.

The investigation, which involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department, would eventually lead to the discovery of a drug ring.

This drug ring was supplied by an Arizona man who was charged in another case. This person sent couriers or sent shipments of fentanyl to Caldwell’s co-defendants, Kevin White and Maricus Futrell. White and Futrell then helped Caldwell and other people involved in the conspiracy.

As part of the conspiracy, Caldwell was responsible for distributing between 1.2 and 4 kilograms of fentanyl, and the whole group was responsible for 12 kilograms.

Caldwell gave drugs to his partners and sold them in the Fairgrounds Park neighborhood of St. Louis. During the investigation, police found fentanyl, money, assault rifles, handguns, and a Dodge Charger that had been stolen.

White, who is 29 years old and from St. Louis County, was given a 10-year jail term. In a separate case, Futrell, who is 22 years old and from St. Louis County, was given 11 years in prison.

Court records and evidence show that Caldwell was shot in the head right before he was taken into custody in connection with the case. In August, he admitted to being part of a plot to sell drugs.