ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man appeared in federal court Monday to be sentenced in a drug possession case.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Jarvis Davis pleaded guilty in February 2022 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the plea agreement, St. Louis County police responded to a shooting call in the 2400 block of Princes Drive on April 10, 2020. When officers arrived, they observed a blue Ford Fusion idling.

Officers went to the vehicle and spoke with the individuals in the car. The vehicle was found to have stolen license plates.

The passenger in the Fusion, Jarvis Fields, got out of the vehicle against the officer’s wishes. As police attempted to restrain Fields, he told them he had a gun in his satchel, which he was wearing across his shoulder.

Police subdued Fields and cut the satchel loose from him. Officers found approximately 430 capsules containing fentanyl and two bags of white powder later identified as fentanyl.

Davis was arrested on May 20, 2021. At the time of Davis’ arrest, police discovered another pistol and pills containing methamphetamine, alprazolam, and hydrocodone.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Fields, 28, to four years and nine months in federal prison.