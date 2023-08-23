ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man will spend decades behind bars after killing a man he caught sleeping with his girlfriend several years ago.

A judge has sentenced Edward Mosely, 51, to 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and three years for armed criminal action in the case. A jury convicted Mosely of these crimes earlier this year.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, on Dec. 16, 2019, Mosely shot and killed a man named Michael Moore in the 7300 block of Sapphire Avenue. Mosely told St. Louis County Police detectives that he killed Moore because he felt disrespected that Moore had slept with his girlfriend.

Investigators say the confession was the centerpiece of the state’s case, though the Mosely’s attorneys asked for probation.

Prosecutors argued that, by the defendant’s own admission in his confession, he shot Moore multiple times, including while he tried to run away. That statement was consistent with autopsy findings, which showed Moore suffered gunshot wounds to his front and back sides.

Mosely reportedly recanted his confession in recent court proceedings, and his attorneys presented an expert witness to support the argument that the detectives’ interview techniques forced a false confession. The state countered that these veteran detectives’ interview techniques were legal and consistent with their training.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Violence is not a legitimate response to jealousy, and this disrespect for life will not be tolerated in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Mosely was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was dropped to voluntary manslaughter. Because of previous felony convictions, the sentence was enhanced from the usual 15-year maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

Mosely has been in custody since October 2020 over the case. His sentences for voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action will run concurrently.