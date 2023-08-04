ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County will spend decades behind bars for sex crimes involving a foster child.

A federal judge has sentenced Edward Wiseman, 43, to 27 years in prison after he pled guilty to felony charges earlier this year.

According to a federal indictment, Wiseman impregnated a minor and sexually abused her when she was in foster care. This happened for multiple years and the victim was pregnant at the age of 14.

The indictment further states that Wiseman sent her naked pictures of himself, requested the same from her and again arranged to meet her for sex when she was 16. Wiseman is also accused of sexually abusing the victim’s sister and authorities once found child pornography on his phone, per the indictment.

A federal judge deemed Wiseman’s conduct “horrendous” and said he represented a “continuing threat.” Wiseman pled guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and solicitation of child pornography charges in March.