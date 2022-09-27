ST. LOUIS – A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Xavier Brown stole nearly $600,000 in merchandise from Home Depot stores and then returned those items for gift cards.

Between 2017 and 2021, Brown made more than 1,900 returns of stolen merch across 20 states and used approximately 1,700 different temporary driver’s licenses to conceal his own identity. Because he didn’t have receipts, Brown was given store credit or gift cards.

Brown, 46, was convicted in May on four counts of wire fraud and one count of unauthorized use of an access device.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Brown to nine years in federal prison and ordered him to repay Home Depot $598,036 in restitution.