ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced Friday to five years and four months in prison for traveling to Springfield, Illinois to have sex with a teen.

According to police, Wesley Kimble, 25, had met a 15-year-old girl on an online dating site in 2019 and he exchanged sexually explicit messages with the teen.

Police said Kimble drove to pick up the minor in Springfield and was involved in sexual activity with the victim when he was heading back to St. Louis. Once, they arrived at Kimble’s apartment, he gave illegal drugs to the adolescent and had unprotected sex with her.

Kimble had pleaded guilty to charges of interstate transport of a minor with the intention of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

The victim’s mother read a statement from the victim in court Friday that says she had called Kimble after she fled from a Springfield hotel room, where another man took advantage of her. Police said Kimble seized the victim’s phone and bookbag and drove her to his apartment where he locked her inside.

According to the police, the victim’s mother said Kimble had left mental and emotional scars on her daughter that “can’t be measured and have no end in sight.”

Besides Kimble’s sentence, he will be on supervised release for life following his release from prison. Kimble also is required to receive mental health, drug, and sex offender treatment.