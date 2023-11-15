ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man, one of five people linked to a criminal enterprise, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his role in a drug conspiracy.

A judge has ordered Marvel Sherell, 23, to 11 years behind bars, plus four years of supervised release after completing his term.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says that Sherell was selling meth and fentanyl and used a confidential source to purchase drugs. Sherell admitted to selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to the DEA unknowingly.

According to his plea agreement, Sherell admitted engaging in a drug conspiracy with others, including Nicholas L. Nixon, 24; Jacquez T. Love, 25; Turhan Robinson Jr., 23; and Arion D. Strickland, 29.

During one encounter involving authorities on May 5, 2022, Sherell admitted to fleeing from St. Louis police officers. Police spotted Sherell driving recklessly that night and tried to stop his car.

Investigators say Sherell sped off, even after police spike strips deflated the tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle. He ran a red light, hit another vehicle, and continued to evade police.

Strickland and Sherell were also inside the vehicle. Strickland reportedly tossed a rifle out of the vehicle and Nixon discarded a pistol and nearly 1,200 pills containing fentanyl.

After the encounter, authorities found methamphetamine and weapons in inside Sherell’s bedroom.

Nixon, Strickland and Love have all pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the investigation.