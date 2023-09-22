ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man has been sentenced in connection with the shootout that occurred on June 21, 2021, resulting in the death of 40-year-old Kevin Page.

Dianthony Lake, 31, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his involvement in the shootout that occurred in the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood. The shootout resulted in the deaths of three men and left four others wounded.

Lake was initially charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful gun possession. However, on August 17, jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents and testimony, the shootout took place at a corner store at Sullivan and Warne avenues. Police stated that surveillance video of the incident showed Lake and Page struggling over a gun, with Lake ultimately chasing after Page and shooting him several times.

Two other men, Charlie Anderson, 31, and O.J. Pernell, 44, also died in the shootout. Lake was only tried for Page’s death.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Paula P. Bryant sentenced Lake to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Additionally, he received a consecutive seven-year term for armed criminal action and a concurrent five-year term for unlawful gun possession. Lake’s previous felony convictions had barred him from possessing a gun.