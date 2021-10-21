St. Louis County man sentenced to life in prison in stabbing death of former girlfriend

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend.

Kevin Fields, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and second-degree domestic assault in connection to the killing of 32-year-old Tami Allen in Moline Acres that happened in February 2016.

The victim’s family members took to the witness stand and gave impactful statements before the man who killed their loved one learned his fate.

Evidence photos presented at the trial showed broken windows where fields entered the victim’s home. More photos show the fences and gates fields that Fields touched as he ran away after stabbing the victim to death.

“We had to go through a lot of challenges to track down witnesses that were not connected to the defendant, which makes it more difficult,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

The victim’s family members say their loved one did not deserve this and she will be missed.

“She got victory today, she got justice. She was a loving person, a beautiful spirit, a great mom, a wonderful daughter, and best friend to us. We will miss her dearly,” Teliss Powell said.

The sentencing was held on Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

Bell called on everyone to speak out against domestic violence to support victims and to educate young people about healthy respectful relationships.



“This just happens to be on Domestic Violence Awareness Month and it is so important to report on these cases and educate, and not only the public, but victims to let them know they are not alone,” Bell said.