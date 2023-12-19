ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man allegedly broke through the windows of two car dealerships and took off with a new car in a weekend crime spree.

Montez Ballard, 35, is behind bars on three felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with the spree.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Ballard targeted a Lou Fusz Buick GMC dealership and a Napleton Nissan car dealership within walking distance of each other on Saturday in north St. Louis County.

Court documents state that Ballard threw a brick through a window at the Lou Fusz dealership while a cleaning employee was inside. He reportedly rummaged through the manager’s drawers and took off with the keys to two cars. Investigators say Ballard was unable to find the cars quickly within the parking lot, so he headed toward the Nissan dealership.

Ballard threw a cigarette-butt trash receptacle through one window at the Nissan dealership. He allegedly made it past a sales associate and took a set of keys from a desk.

Authorities say he took off in a black 2024 Nissan Pathfinder in the parking lot that was valued at around $44,000. Per court documents, Ballard was arrested on Sunday after spotting him in the Nissan Pathfinder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ballard is jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, stealing ($25,000 or more), two counts of property damage, and a stealing misdemeanor.

Per Missouri court records, Ballard has a criminal record in St. Louis County dating back to 2007 and convictions in weapons and stolen vehicle cases.