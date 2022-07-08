ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man convicted in the brutal killing of his pregnant wife in their St. Louis County home is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Beau Rothwell was found guilty in April. He admitted he hit his pregnant wife Jennifer in the head with a mallet in 2019. He said he told her he was having an affair. They argued and he hit her.

Rothwell claimed it was not pre-meditated but the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Sentencing is set for 11 a.m.