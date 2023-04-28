ELLISVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player from St. Louis County hit the Show Me Cash jackpot with a $329,000 win. The man regularly plays the game and checks his tickets every two weeks using the Missouri Lottery’s app. The player won the jackpot in the March 24 drawing.

The ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Manchester Road in Ellisville. It matched all five numbers drawn that evening. The winning numbers were: 19, 21, 22, 25 and 34.

Show Me Cash jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won. The odds of winning the jackpot are around one in 575,757.