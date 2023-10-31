ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is accused of violating a protection order, then setting a woman’s car on fire last week.

Prosecutors have charged Edward Crockett, 53, of St. Ann for knowingly burning or exploding, property damage, and two counts of violating and order of protection.

Investigators say the victim has had an order of protection against Crockett since Sept. 6. Crockett reportedly violated the terms of the protection order twice over the last week, the most recent instance leading to arson.

Authorities arrested Crockett on Oct. 27 after he allegedly went to the victim’s home while she was present. He was arrested, booked and later released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Less than 24 hours later, Crockett reportedly returned to the victim’s home. Investigators say he damaged a garage door by kicking it in, retrieved a gas can, and then used the gasoline to set a car on fire.

At least one eyewitness observed the incident, and first responders put out the fire. Crockett was arrested nearby the scene.

If convicted, Crockett could face up to five years in jail and $12,000 in fines.