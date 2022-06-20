ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Mayors across St. Louis County are partnering with the St. Louis Area Food Bank on Monday, June 20 for their third annual Mayors For Meals collection event.

The food bank is asking for donations to help families in need. 29 area municipalities will be collecting donations of food and cleaning supplies all week long.

Since the Mayors For Meals event began in 2020, they’ve collected more than 70,000 pounds of donations. That has provided more than 57,000 meals to the people the food bank serves. Click here to learn more.