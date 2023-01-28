Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Louis County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022.

St. Louis County had a 2.3% unemployment rate in November 2022, holding steady from a month ago. Missouri reported a 2.7% unemployment rate in November, which is the nineth lowest in the country. The national unemployment rate last month dropped to 3.5% but is still 0.4% lower than last year.

The unemployment rate in the St. Louis, MO metropolitan area was 2.6%, which is 0.3% higher than St. Louis County. St. Louis has the 223th lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties

#1. St. Clair County, IL: 4.4%

#2. Monroe County, IL: 2.8%

#3. St. Louis County, MO: 2.3%

#4. Jefferson County, MO: 2.2%

#5. Franklin County, MO: 2.1%

#6. St. Charles County, MO: 1.9%

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

#1. Dunklin County: 4.1%

#2. Shannon County: 4.0%

#3. Iron County: 3.9%

#4. Pemiscot County: 3.7%

#5. Ozark County: 3.6%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Missouri

#1. Holt County: 1.7%

#1. Livingston County: 1.7%

#3. Andrew County: 1.8%

#3. Boone County: 1.8%

#3. Chariton County: 1.8%