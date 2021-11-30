St. Louis County mom pleads for safe return of missing 14-year-old daughter

ST. LOUIS — A mother is desperate for answers after her 14-year-old daughter vanished from a family member’s home in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning.

As the search for 14-year-old Amira Shahid entered its third day, her mom pleaded for the public’s help in locating her.

“I just pray she is alright,” said the teen’s mother, Whitney Moore. “I’m scared. It’s cold outside. I don’t know if my baby is warm. I don’t know if she is with someone she doesn’t want to be with.”

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for the 14-year-old, whose family last saw her at a house in the 2100 block of East Humes Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe she may have left with a man.

St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory for missing 14-year-old Amira Shahid.



“It’s out of character for her to be off the grid like this and not in contact with her family for the last couple of days,” said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus. “Her family is very concerned about her like we are. We have been out there very actively searching for her and other avenues to bring her home safely.”

“She is 14 years old, so she could be in a position where she is being victimized,” Panus added.

Police described Shahid as 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, a medium complexion, and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings.

Shahid’s family has been handing out fliers and spreading messages of love in the days since her disappearance.

“That’s my rock. We have been through everything together,” Moore said. “She would have called me by now.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.