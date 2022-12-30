ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has named a new head for the Department of Revenue.

Scott Lakin, former director of the Missouri Department of Insurance, will now serve as the director of St. Louis County’s Department of Revenue. County Executive Sam Page appointed Lakin on Friday morning.

In his new role, Lakin will oversee the distribution of funds to more than 200 public-serving agencies that provide education, public safety, health, infrastructure, and economic growth in St. Louis County.

“I’m excited to have Scott join our team as his decades of government experience will help us improve customer service and continue to make County government work for everyone,” said Page.

Lakin was previously appointed as director of the Missouri Department of Insurance by former governor Bob Holden. In his previous role, Lakin was responsible for 225 employees and a $13.7 million budget. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001.