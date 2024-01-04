ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Following the recent recall of certain cinnamon applesauce pouches linked to lead poisoning cases, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and health of residents.

The recalled cinnamon applesauce products include Wanabana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

All three county health centers are available for walk-in lead screenings. Testing will be billed to insurance and for those who are uninsured, screenings will cost 29 dollars.