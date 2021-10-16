St. Louis County officer found not guilty in death of girl

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge found a former St. Louis County officer not guilty in the death of a 12-year-old girl who was hit by his patrol car in 2019.

Circuit Judge Scott Millikan on Friday ruled former Officer Preston Marquart was not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2019 death of Akeelah Jackson.

Prosecutors said Marquart was driving nearly twice the 30 mph speed limit without using his police cruiser’s lights or siren in pursuit of another car when he hit the girl as she crossed the street.

Millikan wrote that Marquart’s actions that day did not constitute criminal negligence.