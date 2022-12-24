A repairman who was doing work at the home said he found human remains in a brick backyard grill. (Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods.

A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of two people with gunshot wounds.

Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The other person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was known to the victim.

This shooting is currently under investigation by local law enforcement. Police do not believe there is a threat to the community.