St. Louis County officer returns to duty after recovering from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer returned to duty over the weekend more than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the officer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 28 and immediately went into self-quarantine.

The officer is the only recorded positive case in the entire department thus far.

“I am thrilled to have Officer Phillips return to work. Knowing that first responders are not immune to COVID-19, it speaks to his dedication to duty and willingness to serve the citizens of St. Louis County,” Chief Jon Belmar said. “I am very proud to have him, and many others of his caliber, so prevalent in our police department.”

The department did not announce if the officer had been assigned to the field or to desk work.

On Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced the county had 42 deaths and 1,687 cases attributed to COVID-19.